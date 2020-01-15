Home / Community Bulletin Board / UT Arboretum Society offers first hike of 2020

UT Arboretum Society offers first hike of 2020

The UT Arboretum Society offers a monthly hike on the third Saturday of each month. This is a free program offered by the Society and no registration is necessary. The first monthly hike of 2020 is scheduled for this Saturday, January 18th. Participants should meet at the Arboretum at 9 am.

Learn about the UT Arboretum’s trails on this short trail hike that will be led by a volunteer familiar with the Arboretum and its trail system.

Organizers remind you to wear clothing appropriate for the weather, and boots or good shoes for outdoor walking, as well as a water bottle to stay hydrated.

Due to ongoing research projects on our grounds, pets are not allowed to take part.

To learn more about the Arboretum Society, go to www.utarboretumsociety.org. For more information on Saturday’s hike, and future events, call 865-483-7277 or email mcampani@utk.edu.

