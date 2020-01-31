Union County man charged with criminal homicide

Jim Harris 23 mins ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 10 Views

A Union County man is facing charges of criminal homicide following an incident on Thursday morning in the Paulette community.

The UCSO says that shortly after 8:15 am Thursday, dispatchers received a call reporting that there was a dead woman inside a home in the 1100 block of raccon Valley Road, and that there was naked man in a tree in the yard of the home.

Deputies arrived and encountered 39-year-old Jason Jones, still naked, standing in the doorway of the home. He was immediately detained by officers, who then searched the home and found the body of 37-year-old Panzie Jones lying on the floor. Deputies reported that it appeared she had died from blunt force trauma.

Union County detectives and TBI agents investigated the case, and determined that Jason Jones was the person responsible for Panzie Jones’s death.

As of this morning, he remained in custody at the Union County Jail on a charge of criminal homicide and is being held on a $1 million bond.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Tennessee Quit Week February 3 – 7

(Health Department press release) The Tennessee Department of Health joins partners across the state in …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.