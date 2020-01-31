Union County man charged with criminal homicide

A Union County man is facing charges of criminal homicide following an incident on Thursday morning in the Paulette community.

The UCSO says that shortly after 8:15 am Thursday, dispatchers received a call reporting that there was a dead woman inside a home in the 1100 block of raccon Valley Road, and that there was naked man in a tree in the yard of the home.

Deputies arrived and encountered 39-year-old Jason Jones, still naked, standing in the doorway of the home. He was immediately detained by officers, who then searched the home and found the body of 37-year-old Panzie Jones lying on the floor. Deputies reported that it appeared she had died from blunt force trauma.

Union County detectives and TBI agents investigated the case, and determined that Jason Jones was the person responsible for Panzie Jones’s death.

As of this morning, he remained in custody at the Union County Jail on a charge of criminal homicide and is being held on a $1 million bond.