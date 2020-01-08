Home / Local News / Union County authorities say 4 in custody after attempted murder indictments
Source: Union County Sheriff's Office Facebook

Jim Harris

The Union County Sheriff’s Department says that a man they had been seeking to arrest after his indictment on two counts of attempted first-degree murder was apprehended without incident Tuesday night with the assistance of the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

The Sheriff’s Office said it had been searching for Nathan Rose following his indictment on those charges, which were handed down on Monday morning. Rose was captured at a location in Bean Station at around 8 pm Tuesday.

Authorities in Union County say that Rose and three other people allegedly lured two Knoxville residents to Kitts Road in Luttrell on November 23rd and shot them “without provocation.” Both victims survived the attack.

In addition to Nathan Rose, the others facing charges in this case are Elijah McSwiney and Cody Pittman, both of whom were indicted on two counts each of attempted first-degree murder; and Helen Marie Rose, who was indicted on a charge of the facilitation of attempted murder. They were all arrested Monday, following the indictments being handed down.

