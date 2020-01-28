UCSO: Two arrested in Sunday incident

Jim Harris Featured, Local News

Following up on a story we brought you on Monday, the Union County Sheriff’s Office says that two men are in custody in connection to an attempted armed robbery Sunday afternoon.

The UCSO said in a press release that investigators began receiving several tips Monday morning on the possible identity of the man seen in store surveillance footage shared on the department’s Facebook page Sunday evening. The suspect allegedly walked into Tolliver’s Market and Deli in Maynardville on Sunday afternoon, displayed a pistol and demanded money.

Following up on those leads, investigators say that they soon went to a home on Stanley Road in Knox County, where they made contact with the suspect and two other individuals.

Detectives conducted interviews and recovered evidence linked to the incident, and arrested two men, a father-son duo identified as William Gary Morgan and Benjamin Gary Morgan. Both were charged with attempted armed robbery and taken to the Union County Jail on bonds totaling $25,000 each.

