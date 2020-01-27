UCSO seeks info on robbery suspect, getaway vehicle

Authorities in Union County are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating the suspects in a Sunday afternoon armed robbery at a convenience store.

The incident occurred shortly after 4 pm at Tolliver’s Market & Deli in Maynardville, and authorities say that a white male walked in and displayed a pistol while demanding money from an employee behind the counter.

The UCSO says that after taking an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect got in to the passenger side of a older model, blue/green extended-cab GMC 4×4 pickup truck with no tailgate or visible license plate.

The driver was only identified as a male, and the UCSO has posted pictures of the suspect with the pistol and the pickup truck on its Facebook page, and encourage anyone who has information about either the man in the pictures or about the truck to contact them at 865-992-5212, Union County Dispatch at 865-992-4062, or to call 911. The post also states that you can remain anonymous by calling 844-200-BUST.

The UCSO warns citizens not to approach the man, and to consider the suspects “armed and dangerous.”