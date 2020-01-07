Home / Featured / Two pediatric deaths reported due to flu

Two pediatric deaths reported due to flu

Jim Harris 2 days ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 125 Views

State health officials announced on Monday that two children have died after contracting the flu.

One of the state’s two pediatric flu deaths was reported in East Tennessee and the o ther in middle Tennessee, although no information was immediately available on the ages of the children or where they lived.

Tennessee Department of Health officials remind all Tennesseeans that the flu vaccine is the most effective way to prevent getting the flu, and that it remains free at most local health departments. Officials encourage anyone who has not yet received a flu shot, to contact either their health department or their medical care provider to schedule an appointment to get one as soon as possible.

Officials also remind you to stay home when you are sick so as not to spread germs, to cough or sneeze into your sleeve rather than into your hand, and to practice good hand-washing hygiene.

