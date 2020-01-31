Two deputies deliver baby in parking lot

Two Anderson County Sheriff’s deputies delivered a baby Thursday morning in the parking lot at Ciderville Music.

The ACSD says that at around 8:30 am, Deputy Kory Blevins responded to the music store on Clinton Highway in Claxton on a report that a woman in the parking lot was in labor. Assistant Chief Robert Sexton was also in the vicinity when the call came in, and also responded.

When they arrived, they found the soon-to-be-mom—whose name was not immediately available—in active labor, and began helping to deliver the baby. The ACSD says that once the baby was born, Deputy Blevins tied off the umbilical cord and waited for paramedics to arrive.

The Sheriff’s Office says that both mother and the baby—named Jade—are happy and healthy.