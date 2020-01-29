Tuesday hoops round-up

Tuesday night, the Central Lady Bobcats came to Clinton and avenged a 25-point loss from two weeks ago by holding off the Lady Dragons, 70-62. Despite not playing their best game, Clinton still had a chance to win late, pulling to within three points in the final minutes, but Central was able to pull away for the win. CHS is now 13-10 overall and 6-5 in D3AAA.

In the nightcap at Clinton, the Dragons beat the Bobcats, 66-49, as Evan Winchester scored 21 points and Jackson Garner 19. Most impressive though, was the Dragons’ stifling defense, which frustrated Central at seemingly every turn. The Dragons are now 11-10 overall, and 9-2 in District play.

Elsewhere, the Karns Lady Beavers came in to Anderson County and beat the Lady Mavs for a second time this season, 51-37. In the boys’ game, the Mavericks evened the score with a 54-44 victory over the visting Beavers.

The Powell Lady Panthers handed Oak Ridge its first District loss of the season, springing a 57-54 upset at Oak Ridge, but the nightcap was all Wildcats as they throttled the Panthers, 92-54.

Halls spoiled Campbell County’s Homecoming with the girls winning, 63-45, and the Red Devils notching their first District win of the season, 67-60.

Elsewhere, Oneida swept Oliver Springs, with the girls winning, 52-40, and the boys taking a 69-38 decision in the nightcap.

OTHER GAMES

Sunbright girls 64 Rockwood 17…Sunbright boys 40 Rockwood 39/

Wartburg girls 53 Coalfield 48…Wartburg boys 89 Coalfield 66/

Harriman girls 40 Oakdale 28…Harriman boys 71 Oakdale 48.

