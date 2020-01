TSWA announces All-State football teams for 2019

This week, the Tennessee Sportswriters Association released its All-State football teams for the 2019 season.

Locally, Anderson County punter Daniel Bethel was voted on to the 4A All-State team.

The 1A All-State squad includes Coalfield offensive lineman Dylan Stewart and his teammate, linebacker Daniel Schaar. Oliver Springs punter Fischer Ely also received All-State honors in Class 1A.

Rockwood defensive back Nate Brackett earned All-State honors in Class 2A.

The 4A All-State team is littered with members of the state champion Alcoa Tornadoes, including two offensive linemen, a kicker, a linebacker and two defensive backs.

In Class 5A, several familiar names made the grade, including state champion Central quarterback Dakota Fawver. Central kicker Jarred Swislosky was voted All-State, as were Bobcat teammates Kalib Fortner (LB) and defensive back Jaidin Horton. South-Doyle’s Elijah Young was voted All-State running back in class 5A. The Clinton Dragons faced six All-State performers this past season, including three from Powell, offensive lineman Michael Treadwell; defensive lineman Colton Webb; and punter Bailor Hughes, as well as three from West—offensive lineman Tyrell Ragland, defensive lineman Tyrece Edwards, and linebacker Drew Francis.

The 6A All-State team includes six members of the state champion Maryville Rebels as well.

Here is the full list of All-State honorees from Class 1A to 6A.

CLASS 1A

OFFENSE

QB – Tanner Snyder, Lake County, Sr.

QB – Braden Carnes, Greenback, Sr.

RB – Larry Tubbs, Lake County, Sr.

RB – Brandon Lawton, Huntingdon, Sr.

WR – Holden Willis, Greenback, Sr.

WR – Jaylen Hubbard, South Pittsburg, Sr.

WR – Duke Stinnett, Greenback, Sr.

OL – Campbell Puckett, Lake County, Sr.

OL – Tyler Jeffries, Greenback, Fr.

OL – Dylan Stewart, Coalfield, Sr.

OL – Jared Stone, South Pittsburg, Jr.

OL – Coale Gamble, South Pittsburg, Sr.

ATH – Hunter Ensley, Huntingdon, Sr.

K – Cole Edwards, Huntingdon, Sr.

DEFENSE

DL – Derrell Bailey, Jr., Greenback, Jr.

DL – Tari Frierson, Mt. Pleasant, Sr.

DL – Blaine Pittman, South Pittsburg, Sr.

DL – Ethan Beasley, Mt. Pleasant, Jr.

LB – Daniel Schaar, Coalfield, Sr.

LB – JJ Beene, South Pittsburg, Sr.

LB – Bo McLemore, Huntingdon, Sr.

LB – Cody Wildridge, West Carroll, Sr.

DB – Ronto Tipton, South Pittsburg, Sr.

DB – Izaiah Matheny, Lake County, Sr.

DB – Jeremiah Bryant, West Carroll, Sr.

DB – Jordan Key, Monterey, Sr.

ATH – Wyatt Rutgerson, Greenback, Sr.

P – Fischer Ely, Oliver Springs, Sr.

CLASS 2A

OFFENSE

QB – Aaron Swafford, Meigs County, Sr.

QB – Cooper Baugus, Peabody, Sr.

RB – Terry Wilkins, Fairley, Sr.

RB – Nick McClendon, Forrest, Sr.

WR – Jeremiah Batiste, Tyner, Sr.

WR – Eli Hammonds, Peabody, Sr.

WR – Taylor Groves, East Robertson, So.

OL – Malachi Hayden, Meigs County, Jr.

OL – Chris Wood, Meigs County, Sr.

OL – Preston Perdue, Lewis County, Sr.

OL – Tate Garvin, Forrest, Sr.

OL – Rafe Hannah, Peabody, Sr.

ATH – Will Meadows, Meigs County, Jr.

K — Levi Kapp, Riverside, Sr.

DEFENSE

DL – Deviante Felder, Tyner, Sr.

DL – Bryce Franks, Peabody, Sr.

DL – Montana Lowe, Meigs County, Sr.

DL – Collion Hullum, Mitchell, Jr.

LB – Canyon Grant, Meigs County, Sr.

LB – Jarel Dickson, Peabody, Sr.

LB – Hunter Barnhart, Oneida, Sr.

LB – Nazario Jaurez, Riverside, Sr.

DB – Nate Brackett, Rockwood, Sr.

DB – Martavius Rylas, Tyner, Sr.

DB – Colton Smith, Riverside, Sr.

DB – Trevor Griffin, Eagleville, Sr.

ATH – Deramus Carey, Watertown, Sr.

P – Kolby Morgan, Oneida, Jr.

CLASS 3A

OFFENSE

QB – Trey Foster, Austin-East, Sr.

QB – Donoven McCallister, Upperman, Sr.

RB – James Moore, Stratford, Sr.

RB – Drew Jackson, Loudon, Sr.

WR – Keon Smith, Austin-East, Jr.

WR – Cedric Watkins, Pearl-Cohn, Sr.

WR – Lucas Brown, Red Bank, Sr.

OL – Brackston Alford, Alcoa, Sr.

OL – Eli Mitchell, Alcoa, Sr.

OL – William Griffin, Pearl-Cohn, Jr.

OL – Eli Patrick, Covington, Sr.

OL – Bo Rowland, Gatlinburg-Pittman, Sr.

ATH – Isaiah Ligon, Austin-East, Sr.

K – Zeke Rankin, Alcoa, Sr.

DEFENSE

DL – Grey Carroll, Alcoa, Jr.

DL – Desean Wade, Pearl-Cohn, Sr.

DL – Cameron Ware, Sheffield, Jr.

DL – Cameron Bell, Red Bank, Jr.

LB – Clark Lockerby, Red Bank, Sr.

LB – Lareko Burton, Covington, Jr.

LB – Hunter Ballard, South Gibson, Sr.

LB – Cam Burden, Alcoa, Jr.

DB – Isiah Cox, Alcoa, Jr.

DB – Caden Tallett, Alcoa, Sr.

DB – Tory Bradley, Covington, Sr.

DB – Dewain Trotter, Pearl-Cohn, Jr.

ATH – Myles Stark, Covington, Sr.

P – Bryson Flynn, Gatlinburg-Pittman, Jr.

CLASS 4A

OFFENSE

QB – Will McDonald, Livingston Academy, Sr.

QB – Bryson Rollins, Elizabethton, So.

RB – Cade Maupin, Elizabethton, Sr.

RB – Eric Johnson, Howard School, Sr.

WR – Cade Meeks, East Hamilton, Sr.

WR – Parker Hughes, Elizabethton, Jr.

WR – Hudson Wolfe, Hardin County, Jr.

OL – Chris Everhart, Greeneville, Sr.

OL – Cam Necessary, Sullivan South, Sr.

OL – Tristan Petit, Springfield, Jr.

OL – Cole Morganstern, Elizabethton, Jr.

OL – Conner Johnson, Elizabethton, So.

ATH – Luke Pratt, Crockett County, Sr.

K – CeJ Jones, Greeneville, Sr.

DEFENSE

DL – Leyton Mitchel, Greeneville, Sr.

DL – Tez Allen, Marshall County, Sr.

DL – Joseph Kechter, Elizabethton, Sr.

DL – Carson Stresemann, Elizabethton, Sr.

LB – Ty Youngblood, Greeneville, Sr.

LB – C.J. Ware, Nolensville, Sr.

LB – Marquis Pugh, Haywood, Sr.

LB – Traverious Baker, Haywood, Sr.

DB – Adam Caudle, East Hamilton, Sr.

DB – Tim Coutras, Nolensville, Sr.

DB – A.J. Stewart, Greeneville, Sr.

DB – Hunter Jones, Chattanooga Central, Sr.

ATH – Cortez Chandler, Northside, Sr.

P – Daniel Bethel, Anderson County, Jr

CLASS 5A

OFFENSE

QB – Dakota Fawver, Knox Central, Sr.

QB – Dain Patterson, Dyer County, Sr.

RB – Spencer Gallatin, Gallatin, Sr.

RB – Elijah Young, South-Doyle, Sr.

WR – Brayden Hurst, Sevier County, Sr.

WR – Donta Hackler, David Crockett, Sr.

WR – KeSean Eubanks, Soddy-Daisy, Jr.

OL – Michael Treadwell, Powell, Sr.

OL – Gary Smith III, Shelbyville Central, Sr.

OL – Nolan Wishon, Tennessee High, Sr.

OL – Tyrell Ragland, Knox West, Sr.

OL – Joel Meier, Page, Sr.

ATH – Ja’sean Parks, Beech, Sr.

K – Jarred Swislosky, Knox Central, Jr.

DEFENSE

DL – Colton Webb, Powell, Sr.

DL – Tyrece Edwards, Knox West, Sr.

DL – David Bailey, Columbia Central, Sr.

DL – Jaylen Herrud, Summit, Sr.

LB – Kalib Fortner, Knox Central, Jr.

LB – Drew Francis, Knox West, Sr.

LB – Keaten Wade, Summit, So.

LB – Bradley Goodwin, Rhea County, Sr.

DB – Hayden Maynor, Soddy-Daisy, Sr.

DB – LaQuinton Wells, Dyer County, Sr.

DB – Jaidin Horton, Knox Central, Jr.

DB – Prince Kollie, David Crockett, Jr.

ATH – Romal Webb, Southwind, Sr.

P – Bailor Hughes, Powell, Sr.

CLASS 6A

OFFENSE

QB – Cade Chambers, Maryville, Sr.

QB – Brian Garcia, Ravenwood, Sr.

RB – Jalen Hunt, McMinn County, Jr.

RB – Lincoln Pare, Germantown Houston, Sr.

WR – Grayson Hitt, Germantown Houston, Sr.

WR – Andrew Mason, Ravenwood, Sr.

WR – Ashton Maples, Maryville, Sr.

OL – Bryce Goodner, McMinn County, Jr.

OL – Graham Barton, Ravenwood, Sr.

OL – Jackson Riley, Oakland, Sr.

OL – Nathan Havrda, Germantown Houston, Sr.

OL – Ray Curry, White Station, Sr.

ATH – A.J. Davis, Maryville, Sr.

K – Luke Akers, Ravenwood, Sr.

DEFENSE

DL – Ethan Ensley, Maryville, Sr.

DL – Reggie Grimes Jr., Ravenwood, Sr.

DL – Deion Harris, Germantown Houston, Sr.

DL – Zyon Walker, Whitehaven, Sr.

LB – Mason Shelton, Maryville, Sr.

LB – Bryson Eason, Whitehaven, Sr.

LB – Martavius French, Whitehaven, Sr.

LB – Conner Murphy, Blackman, Sr.

DB – Drew Crowder, Maryville, Sr.

DB – Jaxson Campbell, Independence, Jr.

DB – Tray Curry, Bradley Central, Jr.

DB – Tamarion McDonald, Whitehaven, Sr.

ATH – Aaron Moore, Oakland, Sr.

P – Kade Hensley, Science Hill, Jr.