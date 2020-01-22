Trio of former law enforcement officers arraigned in assault case

Three former Campbell County law enforcement officers pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges stemming from an alleged assault at the county jail last summer.

Former deputy Justin Crabtree is accused of assaulting a man who was being booked into the jail in June of last year, while former officers Sean Brown and Dakota Williams were allegedly present when the incident occurred.

Crabtree was indicted late last year on one count each of aggravated assault and official oppression, while Brown and Williams were indicted on one count each of official misconduct, official oppression and assault by way of presentment.