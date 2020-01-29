Traffic stop leads to drug arrest

Last week, a routine traffic stop landed a Clinton man behind bars.

Friday afternoon, Clinton Police Officer Nathan Braden was headed north on Main Street when he spotted a car with a dark, tinted cover over his license plate. Braden pulled the Hyundai over on Spring Street and as he approached the vehicle, he reported the “distinct and obvious” odor of marijuana coming from inside. He made conact with the lone occupant of the vehicle, Joseph Brown, and told him why he had pulled him over, to which Brown replied that his license plate is always covered.

After running Brown’s information through dispatch, Braden returned to the car and noticed that Brown appeared to be nervous, especially when answering questions, and that the window tint on the Hyundai appeared to be darker than allowed by law.

Braden had Brown step out of the car, and Braden reported seeing several small pieces of marijuana on the driver’s side floorboard. Brown agreed to a search of his car, which began with Braden testing thew window tint and finding that it was in violation. A search of the car turned up a little less than a gram of what Brown later admitted was THC wax in a baggie in the center console, as well as approximately 59 grams of marijuana hidden in a box. A backpack was also located during the search that contained a loaded Glock .40 caliber pistol and a black digital scale.

Braden reported that all of the items were within arm’s reach of the driver’s seat. The report also indicates that the incident occurred within 1000 feet of Anderson County Head Start, making it a school zone.

While being questioned, Brown admitted that all of the items were indeed his. He was charged with the manufacture, delivery or sale of marijuana, simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, and with possession of a firearm in the commision of a felony, as well as for violating license plate display and window tint laws.

Clinton Police seized Brown’s vehicle and $576 in cash, while the pistol was placed into evidence and the susbtances discovered in the car were sent to the TBI crime lab for testing.

Jail records indicate that he has been freed on bond.