TN Promise FAFSA deadline approaching

The TN Promise Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) filing deadline is quickly approaching. Saturday, February 1, 2020 is the final day for both TN Promise high school and college students to complete the 2020-2021 FAFSA to retain scholarship eligibility. The FAFSA, a federal application, is the primary financial aid application that any student enrolling in post-secondary must complete in order to determine state and federal scholarship and grant qualifications.

Not only has Tennessee’s college going rate increased to nearly 63 percent since the implementation of TN Promise, Tennessee has become a national leader in FAFSA completion over the past five years. This is in large part due to increased communication and intentional support.

For TN Promise eligibility, high school seniors and current TN Promise college students must complete the 2020-2021 FAFSA no later than February 1, 2020. The FAFSA is found at www.fafsa.gov.

For assistance in completing FAFSA, students and families may contact tnachieves@tnachieves.org. For more information, please visit www.tnachieves.org.

