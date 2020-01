A flagger at a construction zone in Maynardville was injured when he was hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says the accident happened just before 8:30 am Tuesday and that 29-year-old Travis Debusk, who was working as a flagger on Hickory Star Road near Heiskell Lane, was hit by a Ford Edge.

Debusk was taken to an area hospital with what were described as serious injuries, according to the THP.

No charges were filed or citations issued in the accident.