Thomas Jerry (T.J.) Knox,age 73, of Kingston, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020 at his home with dementia and Parkinson decease. His caregivers, Bobby & Annette Herrell were by his side. His loving wife, Nancy, passed away shortly before him also on January 3, 2020 with moderate dementia. T. J. & Nancy had celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary September 14, 2019. Jerry had worked at the K-25 Nuclear Plant in Oak Ridge as a maintenance mechanic, retiring after 30 years. He had also driven an Ozark 18 wheeler truck for approximately 3 years. He was a United States Army veteran who served his country proudly during the Vietnam War, and was wounded in battle, receiving a Purple Heart, National Defense Service Metal, Vietnam Campaign Metal, Vietnam Service Metal, Meritorious Unit Metal. Jerry was of the Baptist faith. He and Nancy did not have any children or siblings but loved their two pet cats, Max & Tub as family. Preceded in death by his loving wife, Nancy Ruth Parks Knox; parents, William & Virginia Springfield Knox.

SURVIVORS

Caregivers as well as special aunt & uncle, Annette & Bobby Herrell of Kingston

Special appreciation and heart felt thanks go out to all the staff of Amedisys Hospice of Sweetwater and the staff at Quality Care, who were so supportive during his illness.

The family will receive friends 1:00 – 2:00 pm, Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following at 2:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Reves Schaefer officiating. Interment will follow at Swan Pond Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be made to Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 or online at dementiasociety.org. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net . Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.