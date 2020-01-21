Home / Obituaries / Terry Allen Crowley, 64

Terry Allen Crowley, 64

Jim Harris 8 mins ago Obituaries Leave a comment 3 Views

Terry Allen Crowley, 64, passed away suddenly January 18, 2020. Terry was saved by Gods Amazing Grace. He had a heart of gold and would give you his last dollar and often did. He will be missed dearly by his friends and family.

He is preceded in death by his father Ondes Crowley, Brothers W.F. and Jack, sister Otella Russell.

Survived by:

  • His mother: Dorothy Crowley
  • Daughter: Misty Ann Crowley
  • Grandsons: Tayveon, Kiaha and Cooper Crowley
  • Papaw by heart to: Ava, Cameron and Kendra
  • Brothers: L.B. (Dolores), Charles (Margaret Ann), David (Gale), Chuck, Pat
  • Sisters: Novella Bingham, Rosella Kelley, Phyllis Fritts, Teresa (Roger) Flatford, Gail (Dwayne) Phillips, Debbie Queener
  • A host of nephews and nieces
  • Best Friend: Rick Taylor

Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 5pm -7pm with memorial service to follow at Carroll Hollow Baptist Church in Clinton with Reverend David Crowe and Reverend Gary Smith officiating.  Flowers may be delivered Wednesday to Carroll Hollow Baptist Church, 240 Carroll Hollow Road, Clinton TN 37716. No graveside service will be held. www.holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Katherine Alice Longmire Johnson, age 41 of Nashville, formerly of Clinton

Katherine Alice Longmire Johnson, age 41 of Nashville, formerly of Clinton went to be with …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.