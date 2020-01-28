Tennessee Tree Day March 21st

(Tennessee Environmental Council press release) Tennessee residents are invited to beautify their properties and their communities by planting trees on Tennessee Tree Day, March 21, 2020. Trees are available to reserve for a $2.49 donation or $4.99 per tree depending on species now through March 1st or while supplies last.

Visit the event website at www.tectn.org/TennesseeTreeDay for a list of participating tree pick-up locations statewide. The event is organized by Tennessee Environmental Council in its effort to maintain a healthy tree canopy in communities across Tennessee. Native tree species available statewide will vary by pick-up location and may include: Bald Cypress, Elderberry, Northern Red Oak, Southern Red Oak, Bur Oak, Nuttall Oak, Pecan, Persimmon, Virginia Pine, Eastern White Pine, Loblolly Pine, Eastern Redbud, Red Mulberry, Staghorn Sumac, Sycamore, Tulip Poplar, Wild Plum, PawPaw, American Hazelnut, Buttonbush, and Indigo bush.

Check local pick-up locations for tree species available in your area. All trees must be picked up on the dates and locations published on the event website. There are 115 volunteer-run tree pick-up locations set up across Tennessee. This event typically draws tens of thousands of volunteers who plant their trees at their homes, farms, businesses, neighborhoods and other locations of their choosing.

“We are thrilled each year to make trees available for the people of Tennessee to beautify their properties and participate in the largest community-tree-planting event in America,” says Jeffrey Barrie, CEO of Tennessee Environmental Council. “The benefits to our families, our environment, and our communities are priceless, and last for generations, as Tennesseans watch their trees grow year after year,” says Barrie.

“The Tennessee Department of Agriculture, Division of Forestry is proud to partner with the Tennessee Environmental Council in promoting the many benefits of planting trees through the Tennessee Tree Day event. Many of the trees that will be planted have been grown at our East Tennessee Nursery in Polk County and are specifically adapted to the Tennessee climate. Our trees help to provide clean water and wildlife habitat. We are very grateful to be a part of this annual event,” says Heather Slayton, Assistant State Forester with Tennessee Division of Forestry.

Tennessee Environmental Council’s Tree Program was established in 2007 with a goal of planting one million native trees across the state to help repopulate trees lost to development and other causes and increase biodiversity. The organization has planted over 640,000 trees since 2007 fulfilling the mission to educate and advocate for the conservation and improvement of Tennessee’s environment, communities, and public health.

The event is sponsored by numerous funders and agencies, including the Memorial Foundation, the Tennessee Department of Forestry, Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, Core Development, Sharing Change, and TVA. A complete list of event sponsors is featured on the event website www.tectn.org/TennesseeTreeDay.

Related