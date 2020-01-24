Tennessee state maps available

The official 2020Tennessee Transportation Map is now available for travelers.

The 2020 map was created in ESRI ArcGIS Pro, using Geographic Information Systems as the foundation. This new process represents a dynamic and near live yearly snapshot of Tennessee’s transportation network. In continuing with our constant effort to increase the accuracy and usability of the 2020 Tennessee State Transportation Map, every feature has been updated. All roads shown were programmatically extracted by functional classification from the Tennessee Roadway Information Management System. Interstates, freeways, expressways, and other principal arterials (which includes all state routes in TN) are included in this map. 

The 2020 state map can be downloaded from the TDOT website at https://www.tn.gov/tdot/driver-how-do-i/look-at-or-order-state-maps/maps/state-maps.html.

Pre-printed maps may be ordered from TDOT online at https://www.tn.gov/tdot/driver-how-do-i/look-at-or-order-state-maps/maps/map-ordering.html.

The Official 2020 Tennessee Transportation Map is a joint effort between TDOT and the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development.

