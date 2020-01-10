Home / Featured / TBI: Campbell County man charged with solicitation, exploitation
TBI: Campbell County man charged with solicitation, exploitation

Jim Harris

An investigation by the TBI has resulted in the arrest of a Campbell County man on charges that include solicitation and exploitation involving a minor.

Last April, at the request of 8th District Attorney General Jared Effler, the TBI began investigating allegations against 39-year-old Kenneth Ray Powers. During the course of the investigation, agents say that they determined that between March and April of 2019, Powers had allegedly sent explicit messages to an underaged girl and attempted to solicit her to engage in sexual activity.

Powers was indicted in December by the Campbell County Grand Jury on one charge of solicitation to commit aggravated statutory rape and three charges of the sexual exploitation of a minor by electronic means. On Thursday, he was apprehended in Claiborne County and, at last report, remained in custody on a $10,000 bond.

