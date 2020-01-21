Home / Obituaries / Steve Edward Lindsay, age 66 of Rocky Top

Steve Edward Lindsay, age 66 of Rocky Top

Steve Edward Lindsay, age 66 of Rocky Top, Tennessee crossed over January 15, 2020 after a brief illness. He was preceded in death by his parents Jim Lindsay and Ruth Lindsay Isabell, sister Marsha Warner, step-dad Charles R. Isabell and brother in law Chucky (Bubba) Isabell.

Steve leaves behind his wife Lisa Lindsay, his son and daughter in law Dwight and Amanda Isabell, his grandson Dakota Isabell, and many cousins on both maternal and paternal sides.

He loved his family, friends, Saturday night friends and his animals. He enjoyed tinkering on small engines and tractors. He enjoyed being helpful to others. He will be sorely missed by many.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 7:00 PM on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the Rocky Top Worship Center in Rocky Top, TN with Pastor Chris Tackett officiating

Hatmaker Funeral Home of Rocky Top in charge of arrangements.

