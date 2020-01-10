Sterling Haskel “Hack” Ayers, age 83, of Jacksboro was born in Stinking Creek, TN. on Feb. 10, 1936. He passed peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Hack was a member of LaFollette Church of God. He was an Auctioneer, REALTOR, Hotelier, County Court Clerk, 2 term State Representative, National Auctioneers Association Past President & Hall of Fame Member, Tennessee Auctioneers Association Past President & Hall of Fame Member, Rotarian, Gideon, a member of Story Teller’s Club, and unofficial Historian of Campbell County.

Hack moved to La Follette at the age of 5 where he was raised in the motel and restaurant business. He graduated from Jacksboro High School and Reich School of Auctioneering. He was a loving husband and father. He lived his life by Love God First and Love Your Neighbor. Hack and Tomi were best known for founding Hack’s Bargain Barn and Ayers Auction and Real Estate.

Hack lived an amazing life and was blessed beyond measure and his life speaks volumes. He co-authored a book with Beverly Porter, recounting his personal and regional stories. The book “Hills, Deals, and Stills” is available on Amazon.

Hack was preceded in death by:

Father: John Ayers “High Johnny”

Mother: Lassie Clepper Ayers Baird

Brother: John Ayers, Jr.

Sister & Brother in Law: Jerri Roach Carney & Ray Carney

Infant Son: John Wesley Ayers

Hack leaves behind a wife, Tomi Housley Ayers,

Daughters & sons in law: Debra Nelson Lawson & Jerry Lawson, Traci & J.J. Dower, Codi & Paul Provins III.

Brother: R.L. & Helen Ayers

Sister: Carolyn & Joe Human

Grandchildren: Nikki & Allen Bumgardner, Joshua & Brooklyn Nelson, Addison & Matt Russell, Alissa & Brian Miracle, 2nd Lt Sterling “Rusty” & Sarah Provins, Preston & Loren Provins, Trace Provins.

8 Great grandchildren and 2 more on the way.

A host of nieces & nephews.

Special Friend: Charlie Davis

Honorary Pall Bearers: Charlie Davis, Leo Richardson, Lonnie Hatmaker, Roger Ball, Roger Johnson, Joe Coker, and Bear Stephenson.

His family would like to thank to LaFollette Courts Assisted Living for their devotion and great care of Hack and his family.

In lieu of flowers family request donations be made to LaFollette Church of God, 1906 Jacksboro Pike, LaFollette, TN 37766

Family will receive friends 11 AM to 2 PM Monday at LaFollette Church of God the funeral services at 2 PM with Rev. Michael Dent officiating and the eulogy by Josh Nelson. Interment services will follow at Campbell Memorial Gardens.

