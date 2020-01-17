State Rep. Ragan previews upcoming legislative session

State Representative John Ragan has issued an op-ed previewing the 111th session of the General Assembly in Nashville.

In the piece, which you can read on our website, Representative Ragan, who represents the 33rd District encompassing Anderson County, touts the state’s “tremendous success and prosperity” and lays out some of his legislative priorities for 2020.

Ragan writes, in part, “Our state’s finances are the healthiest in Tennessee’s history. In fact, we were named the most financially stable state in the nation by U.S. News and World Report. We have the lowest debt per capita of any state in the nation and zero road debt.” Ragan’s piece also notes that in 2019, the state recorded an historically low unemployment rate of 3.2%.

Ragan continues by stating that, “[w]hile Tennessee is a model of good governance and a national leader in several important areas, there is always more work to be done,” and writing that education, especially work-based, vocational and technical training will continue to be a focus of the Legislature.

The primary focus in education this year will be “student-centered learning and improving early childhood literacy rates across this state.”

In the op-ed, Ragan also states that his focus will be on improving the state’s ability to “be more accountable and transparent in setting policies affecting students,” as well as issues related to energy and veterans.

The 111th General Assembly will convene in Nashville in February. You can read Representative ragan;s entire piece below.

(Submitted by State Representative John Ragan) As I return to Nashville this month to begin the second half of the 111th Tennessee General Assembly, I want to say what a great honor it has been to serve you in the 33rd District. Thank you for the privilege and support.

Tennessee is experiencing tremendous success and prosperity under Republican leadership. I’ll be working hard in 2020 to build on these recent accomplishments.

Passage of a conservative balanced budget that keeps taxes low, improves education, increases job growth, expands access to quality health care and enhances public safety will be our main priorities.

Our state’s finances are the healthiest in Tennessee’s history. In fact, we were named the most financially stable state in the nation by U.S. News and World Report. We have the lowest debt per capita of any state in the nation and zero road debt.

This financial stability is a key factor in our near historic low unemployment rates, robust job growth and rising income levels. In fact, statewide unemployment reached a new record low in 2019 at 3.2 percent.

While Tennessee is a model of good governance and a national leader in several important areas, there is always more work to be done. New challenges arise each day.

Businesses need a strong workforce pipeline in order to remain healthy and competitive. To ensure our workforce remains strong and today’s youngest Tennesseans are prepared, we are identifying and creating new solutions to enhance our education system. We’ve put an emphasis on work-based and vocational instruction as well as technical training in recent years.

Education will be front and center this legislative session. Providing our children with a high-quality educational experience is our most important obligation.

That is why my Republican colleagues and I made an $11.3 billion total investment in education as part of our current state budget. This includes $6.6 billion in K-12 funding.

However, we cannot accept that two-thirds of our students aren’t reading proficiently by the 4th grade. If someone cannot read – how can they write or achieve success in math, science, or social studies?

Our primary focus this session will be student-centered learning and improving early childhood literacy rates across this state. We can change the early academic trajectories for our children through targeted investments, attracting and incentivizing the best and brightest educators who specialize in this area of education.

We must ensure every student has the same resources and opportunities so our future workforces can thrive.

In an effort to strengthen equal access to an education free from discrimination, I’ll be introducing a bill that requires the Tennessee Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights to be more accountable and transparent in setting policies affecting students.

We’ll continue efforts to create a patient-centered health care system that improves access and the quality of care, while lowering overall costs. We began this process last year by implementing components of the Republican-led CARE Plan. This year, we will look to increase access through tele-medicine, and we will focus on promoting competition through Certificate of Need reform. This will ensure individuals and families can make all medical decisions, instead of insurance companies or the government.

I’ll continue to champion good energy policies for Tennessee. I currently co-chair the Nuclear Legislative Working Group which is part of the National Conference of State Legislatures and I also serve as a member of the Southern States Energy Board. Last session, I sponsored a bill creating the State Energy Policy Council to serve as the central energy policy planning body for Tennessee. This group brings together energy experts to make recommendations to the governor and legislature about forward-thinking energy issues.

Finally, do you value your freedom? Thank a veteran. I will continue working to ensure our state’s veterans have the benefits they so justly deserve and desperately need. I’ll be pushing to expand state retirement benefits for those serving in the Armed Forces. I’ll also be looking to expand certain medical therapies for our veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and brain injuries. Our men and women serving in the Armed Forces bravely fight for our country; they shouldn’t have to fight for access to benefits and health care at home.

These are exciting times in our state. Working together, we’ll continue building an environment of high expectations that improves the lives of all Tennesseans and future generations. Tennessee will remain the nation’s greatest place to live, work and raise a family.