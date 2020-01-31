State releases county-by-count unemployment data

(TDLWD/staff reports) New data released Thursday by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development showed the vast majority of counties in the state had unemployment rates below 5% during December 2019.

In December 2019, unemployment rates compared with the previous month decreased in 12 counties, increased in 55 counties, and remained unchanged in 28 counties.

Williamson County continued to have Tennessee’s lowest unemployment rate at 2.2%.

Lincoln and Clay counties recorded the state’s highest unemployment in December. Each has a rate of 6.2%.

In our area, Anderson County’s unemployment rate remained steady from November to December at 3.1%. Campbell County’s unemployment rate was also unchanged from the previous month, remaining at 4.2% to close out 2019.

Knox County saw its rate decrease by one-tenth of a percentage point, from 2.6% in November to 2.5% last month.

Unemployment in Morgan County held steady for the final two months of 2019, coming in at 3.5%.

In both Roane and Union counties, unemployment rates increased slightly, going from 3.5% in November to 3.6 a month ago.

Seasonally adjusted unemployment statewide held steady in December. The latest rate of 3.3% remained unchanged from Tennessee’s November unemployment rate.

Nationally, unemployment also showed no movement in December. The rate held steady at 3.5% for the last month of 2019.

A complete analysis of the December 2019 county unemployment rates and labor force estimates is available for review through this link.