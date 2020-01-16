Smokies Stadium to host baseball tourney

(Tennessee Smokies) Smokies Stadium will be one of the venues for the 2020 Tennessee Smokies Super Regional Tournament held on June 25-28, 2020. Athletes will be guaranteed one game inside the proud Chicago Cubs Double A Affiliate’s Stadium. Manager of Outside Events and Merchandise, Alex Eleas, commented, “The tournament is a great opportunity for these players to play in a professional venue against great competition. For that reason, we are excited to be partnering with USSSA.” Other games will be played at local high school and college parks.

Not only are players guaranteed one game inside the stadium, but they will also have one session in the state of the art Performance Center at Smokies Stadium utilizing the HitTrax data capture and simulation system. This system helps batters, pitchers, and catchers track their progress to enhance their skills.

Availability for this 14U tournament is limited to just 16 teams. Interest in the tournament has flooded in from teams across the country in states such as Kentucky, Indiana, and Virginia.

Smokies Stadium is conveniently located in Kodak, TN, just a short distance from all the great attractions in Sevierville and the Great Smoky Mountain area.

Registration is $800 and more information and registration can be found at www.smokiesbaseball.com/superregional. Please direct all questions to KC Gann at (865) 804-3050 or kc.gann@usssa.com.