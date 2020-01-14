Smokies Invitational March 13th

(Tennessee Smokies) The Smokies have announced their Smokies Invitational on March 13, 2020, held at Three Ridges Golf Course (6101 Wise Springs Road, Knoxville, TN 37918). The day’s events begin at 11:30 a.m. with lunch followed by a 1:00 p.m. tee time. Smokies Invitational will feature a round of golf, 50/50 raffle, men’s and women’s longest drive competitions, hole-in-one contest, and closest to the pin contest.

A portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to Smoky Mountain Service Dogs. The donation will include 100% of the proceeds from the silent auction, purchases made for red tee shot and more. Tim Volk, Smokies General Manager, explained, “We are excited to be partnering up with Smoky Mountain Service Dogs again this year. For all they do in our community, this is our way to help them succeed.”

There are three (3) different options for Smokies Invitational registration all including, lunch, green/ cart fees, and donation to Smoky Mountain Service Dogs. Two of the options come in teams of four (4) ranging from $750/each-$500/each. The third option is individual players who will later be placed onto a team of four costing $150/each. To register or find more information on the Smokies Invitational please visit www.smokiesbaseball.com/invitational2020 or direct any questions to events@smokiesbaseball.com.