Ruth C. Powell, age 96, of Rockwood passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Signature Health Care Center in Rockwood. She was born September 3, 1929 in Morgan County and a graduate of Rockwood High School. Ruth was a member of Rockwood Church of Christ. She had worked at Rockwood Hosiery Mill and later worked as a floral designer at Folends Florist in Rockwood. She enjoyed quilting and was an avid gardener. Ruth’s favorite time was time spent working in her flowers. Preceded in death by her husband, Tiff Powell; parents, Henry & Carrie Smith Carter; brother, Charles Carter.

SURVIVORS

Sister

Marie C. Butler of Rockwood

Nephews

Ray Butler & wife, Sarah of Rockwood

C.J. Carter of Crossville

Great-nephews

Samuel Butler & wife, Summer of Midtown

Christopher Carter & wife, Theresa of Columbia, Maryland

Great-niece

Wendi Carter Lee of Crossville

Great-great-nieces & nephews

Tristyn, Keegan & Sophia Butler, Victoria & Bradley Mathis, and Timothy Lee.

Several extended family members and friends

The family will receive friends 6:00-7:00 pm, Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Rockwood Church of Christ. Memorial service will follow at 7:00 pm, with Minister Todd Houston & Deacon Kendall Bear presiding. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net . Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.