Home / Obituaries / Ruth C. Powell, age 96, of Rockwood

Ruth C. Powell, age 96, of Rockwood

Jim Harris 1 day ago Obituaries Leave a comment 42 Views

Ruth C. Powell, age 96, of Rockwood passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Signature Health Care Center in Rockwood.  She was born September 3, 1929 in Morgan County and a graduate of Rockwood High School.  Ruth was a member of Rockwood Church of Christ.  She had worked at Rockwood Hosiery Mill and later worked as a floral designer at Folends Florist in Rockwood.  She enjoyed quilting and was an avid gardener.  Ruth’s favorite time was time spent working in her flowers.  Preceded in death by her husband, Tiff Powell; parents, Henry & Carrie Smith Carter; brother, Charles Carter.  

SURVIVORS

Sister                                                  

Marie C. Butler of Rockwood

Nephews                                            

Ray Butler & wife, Sarah of Rockwood
C.J. Carter of Crossville

Great-nephews                                  

Samuel Butler & wife, Summer of Midtown
Christopher Carter & wife, Theresa of Columbia, Maryland

Great-niece                                         

Wendi Carter Lee of Crossville

Great-great-nieces & nephews         

Tristyn, Keegan & Sophia Butler, Victoria & Bradley Mathis, and Timothy Lee.

Several extended family members and friends

The family will receive friends 6:00-7:00 pm, Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Rockwood Church of Christ. Memorial service will follow at 7:00 pm, with Minister Todd Houston & Deacon Kendall Bear presiding. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net . Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Wilma Joyce Dew, age 81 of Clinton

Wilma Joyce Dew, age 81 of Clinton, passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2020 at …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.