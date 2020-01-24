Ruben Louis Foust, age 80, of Lake City

Ruben Louis Foust, age 80, of Lake City, Tennessee, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the Summit View of Rocky Top. He was born on November 26, 1939 in Sale Creek, TN to the late Mitchell Foust and Della Mae King. Ruben is of the Baptist faith. He loved coon hunting and also had a night champion dog and was a Tree Surgeon. Ruben is preceded in death by his parents, Wife Mary Neal Foust, Daughter Margo Foust Taylor, Brother Mac Foust, Sisters Margie Goodman, Mary Hopkin, and Jane Baker

Survivors

Grandson                                Hunter Taylor

Sister                                       Billie June Harmon

Great Granddaughter              Addison Taylor

Visitation: 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM, Tuesday, January 14, 2020 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

Funeral Service: 2:00 PM, Tuesday, January 14, 2020 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

Interment: To follow Funeral Service

Hatmaker Funeral Home of Rocky Top in charge of arrangements.

