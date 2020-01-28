Sue Byrne, third from right, cuts the ribbon for the new “Brain Food” pantry, located in Roane State’s Coffey/McNally Building in Oak Ridge. She is the assistant project manager for the First Presbyterian Church of Oak Ridge’s partnership to help stock the campus’s pantry. From left: Scott Niermann, executive director of the Roane State Foundation; Kristie Hopwood, agency relations coordinator for Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee; Kara Allen, an assistant manager of the Kroger Store in Oak Ridge; Melissa Eads, corporate affairs manager for the Kroger Nashville Division; Sue Byrne; Karen Brunner, vice president of Roane State Institutional Effectiveness and Research; and Roane State President Chris Whaley. (Photo courtesy Roane State website)

RSCC opens Oak Ridge food pantry for students

Jim Harris 8 mins ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 5 Views

Food insecurity issues are experienced by many college students. Roane State Community College is again doing something about it, according to a release from the school.

Chris Whaley, the president of the community college, last week hosted the formal opening of the Brain Food Pantry on the college’s Oak Ridge campus.

Some 40 percent of college students nationwide “struggle with hunger,” Whaley told the crowd attending the ribbon-cutting in the former Anderson Grille in the campus’s Coffey/McNally Building.

Roane State is partnering with the First Presbyterian Church of Oak Ridge, which serves as the nonprofit agent to acquire a variety of nonperishable food items at cost from another nonprofit, the Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee, located in Maryville.

According to the Roane State announcement, the church donated $1,500 to help launch Brain Food, and the Kroger Foundation contributed $3,000. The Kroger Foundation had previously helped fund the startup of the Roane County campus pantry, according to the school.

A similar pantry is on the college’s Cumberland County campus, and Roane’s State’s other campuses have initiatives to address student nutritional needs.

The Brain Food pantry had a soft opening in mid-October., and officials say that 417 people have been reached with its services, including 117 children.

The pantry is open and staffed on Wednesdays and Thursdays once a month; from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Wednesdays and from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Thursdays.

Ready-made bags of food—enough for several meals—will be provided as take-home food for student meals and can include canned meat, spaghetti, vegetables, and macaroni and cheese, Vann said.

The college also provides quick snacks for students in the Brain Food pantry from 8 until 11 a.m. Monday through Thursday. Members of Roane State staff have been giving donations of nonperishable, individually-packaged, single-serve food items to stock the snack bar.

Donations can be dropped off with Vann in Room A-104 of the Coffey/McNally Building; faculty secretary Mariella Akers in B-110; or with receptionist Gail Powers-Blanton at the front desk.

Financial contributions for the pantry are being accepted by the Roane State Foundation. For more information, call (865) 882-4507.

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

