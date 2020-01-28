RSCC opens Oak Ridge food pantry for students

Food insecurity issues are experienced by many college students. Roane State Community College is again doing something about it, according to a release from the school.

Chris Whaley, the president of the community college, last week hosted the formal opening of the Brain Food Pantry on the college’s Oak Ridge campus.

Some 40 percent of college students nationwide “struggle with hunger,” Whaley told the crowd attending the ribbon-cutting in the former Anderson Grille in the campus’s Coffey/McNally Building.

Roane State is partnering with the First Presbyterian Church of Oak Ridge, which serves as the nonprofit agent to acquire a variety of nonperishable food items at cost from another nonprofit, the Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee, located in Maryville.

According to the Roane State announcement, the church donated $1,500 to help launch Brain Food, and the Kroger Foundation contributed $3,000. The Kroger Foundation had previously helped fund the startup of the Roane County campus pantry, according to the school.

A similar pantry is on the college’s Cumberland County campus, and Roane’s State’s other campuses have initiatives to address student nutritional needs.

The Brain Food pantry had a soft opening in mid-October., and officials say that 417 people have been reached with its services, including 117 children.

The pantry is open and staffed on Wednesdays and Thursdays once a month; from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Wednesdays and from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Thursdays.

Ready-made bags of food—enough for several meals—will be provided as take-home food for student meals and can include canned meat, spaghetti, vegetables, and macaroni and cheese, Vann said.

The college also provides quick snacks for students in the Brain Food pantry from 8 until 11 a.m. Monday through Thursday. Members of Roane State staff have been giving donations of nonperishable, individually-packaged, single-serve food items to stock the snack bar.

Donations can be dropped off with Vann in Room A-104 of the Coffey/McNally Building; faculty secretary Mariella Akers in B-110; or with receptionist Gail Powers-Blanton at the front desk.

Financial contributions for the pantry are being accepted by the Roane State Foundation. For more information, call (865) 882-4507.