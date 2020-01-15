Roy Lee Harmon, age 76, of Lake City, Tennessee passed away on Monday January 13, 2020 with his family by his side. He was born June 6, 1943 to the late Sam and Bessie Isabell Harmon. Roy was a great family man, loving father and grandfather. He was a great friend to many. Roy was a member of the Tennessee Hollow Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. He loved the Lord and served him diligently. Roy also loved to fish and spend time with his family. He is preceded in death by his parents and wife of 45 years, Jewel Harmon.

Roy is survived by:

Daughter Tammy Massengill & Roger Lake City

Sons Rev. Troy Harmon & Penny Caryville

Roy Harmon & friend Lisa Lake City

Rev. Scott Harmon & Kim Andersonville

He also had many grandchildren that he cherished, Christopher Harmon, Alex Harmon and wife Tiffany, Chase Harmon & wife Madison, Zachary Harmon, Carter Harmon, Megan Harmon, Courtney Harmon, Chelsey Moore & husband Lance, Julia Lowe and Madison Harmon.

Great Grandchildren, Trysten Harmon, Whitney Birchfield, Austin Elliott, Emory Birchfield, Weston Harmon and D. Harmon.

Visitation:5:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Wednesday, January 15, 2020 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Wednesday, January 15, 2020 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Larry Birchfield and Rev. Dennis Galloway officiating.

Family and friends will meet at 10:15 AM on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home to go in funeral procession to the Island Ford Cemetery in Lake City, TN for an 11:00 AM interment.

You may also view Roy’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.