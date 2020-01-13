Home / Featured / Rockwood man, 18, struck by train

Rockwood man, 18, struck by train

Jim Harris 1 day ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 110 Views

An 18-year-old man was flown to UT Medical Center by Lifestar early Sunday after being struck by a train in Rockwood.

Our partners at BBB-TV report that the man was hit by a northbound Norfolk Southern train at the abandoned railroad crossing behind Evans Mortuary at around 12:15 am. The train crew radioed into their dispatch center to say that they had hit a man, and Roane County 911 was subsequently notified.

First responders located Thomas King of Rockwood lying beside the track and immediately began rendering aid, while also calling for Lifestar to respond. A medical helicopter landed on Gateway Avenue at Dunn Street and airlifted King to UTMC, where, as of late Sunday afternoon, he was listed in serious condition.

An investigation is underway, and as details become available, we will pass them along to you.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

LCMS gym named after Dr. Curtis Sexton

Monday night, the gymnasium at Lake City Middle School was named in honor of Dr. …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.