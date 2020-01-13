Rockwood man, 18, struck by train

An 18-year-old man was flown to UT Medical Center by Lifestar early Sunday after being struck by a train in Rockwood.

Our partners at BBB-TV report that the man was hit by a northbound Norfolk Southern train at the abandoned railroad crossing behind Evans Mortuary at around 12:15 am. The train crew radioed into their dispatch center to say that they had hit a man, and Roane County 911 was subsequently notified.

First responders located Thomas King of Rockwood lying beside the track and immediately began rendering aid, while also calling for Lifestar to respond. A medical helicopter landed on Gateway Avenue at Dunn Street and airlifted King to UTMC, where, as of late Sunday afternoon, he was listed in serious condition.

An investigation is underway, and as details become available, we will pass them along to you.