Reminder: OR Council meeting to pre-empt ‘Trading Time Primetime’ on Monday

Jim Harris 1 day ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 49 Views

As we have been reporting, the Oak Ridge City Council will hold its regular monthly meeting for January tonight at an earlier time of 6 pm in the Municipal Building courtroom.

Due to the earlier start time and an agreement between the city and BBB-TV under which the TV station carries City Council meetings, “Trading Time Primetime” will not be on television tonight (Monday, January 13th).

While it will not be on TV, “Trading Time Primetime” will be heard on WYSH, WQLA and online at www.wyshradio.com, plus on the TuneIn Radio app on your smartphone or tablet.

Primetime will return to your television Tuesday night beginning at 6 pm.

