Home / Community Bulletin Board / REMINDER: Clinton offers Christmas Tree recycling

REMINDER: Clinton offers Christmas Tree recycling

Jim Harris 1 day ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 36 Views

The City of Clinton wants you to know there is a right way to dispose of your real Christmas tree, and that is to recycle it. Just remove all the items from your tree, including ornaments, tinsel, stands and lights and bring it to the recycling area behind the Clinton Community Center on Friday January 3rd or Saturday January 4th between 10 am and 2 pm each day. Mulch from the recycled trees will be returned to residents who may want to use it for their own landscaping.

City official say that this recycling program is for real Christmas trees only. If you want to dispose of an artificial Christmas tree that may have outlived its usefulness, that goes out with your regular trash.

Nationwide, Americans chop down 25 to 30 million trees each year to celebrate the holidays, according to the National Christmas Tree Association.

Many of those trees end up in landfills, releasing greenhouse gases as they decompose, or in incinerators.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Reminder #2: Laurel Creek Road in GSMNP to close through February

Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials remind visitors that Laurel Creek Road, the seven-mile access …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.