Reminder: AC Commission holding public hearing on Bull Run

We would like to remind everyone that the Anderson County Commission has scheduled a public hearing to discuss a request from TVA to build a 60-acre landfill on the Bull Run Fossil Plant site in Claxton. That request is still being reviewed by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC).

The hearing is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. Tuesday, February 18th, in Room 312 of the Anderson County Courthouse in Clinton.

The proposed new landfill is known Site J, and it has been characterized as a three-cell unit capable of holding eight to nine million cubic yards of coal combustion residuals, according to a public hearing notice, which you can read by following this link.

More information is available by calling (865) 457-6290, sending an email to TVAPERMIT@aclawdirector.com, or by writing to TVA Permit Information, 101 S. Main Street, Suite 310, Clinton, TN 37716.

You can also contact the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation for more information at 761 Emory Valley Road, Oak Ridge, TN 37830, or by calling (865) 481-0995.

The public hearing notice said residents are encouraged to attend and voice their opinions at the February 18 meeting, or they can provide written comments by mailing them to TVA Permit, 101 S. Main Street, Suite 310, Clinton, TN 37716.

TVA hasn’t announced a final decision on the landfill either.

Our partners at Oak Ridge Today report that a fifth Bull Run community meeting is scheduled from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, February 6th, at Claxton Elementary School at the intersection of Edgemoor Road and Clinton Highway. The meeting had been scheduled for Thursday, January 30, but it was postponed one week due to illness that led to the two-day closure of Anderson County Schools.

The February 6 meeting is hosted by Statewide Organizing for Community empowerment (SOCM) and partners Appalachian Voices, Sierra Club’s Beyond Coal Tennessee, and the Harvey Broome Group of the Sierra Club, according to Oak Ridge Today.