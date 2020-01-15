Home / Community Bulletin Board / Public Hearing scheduled on Bull Run, Jackson Law

Public Hearing scheduled on Bull Run, Jackson Law

Jim Harris 17 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 60 Views

The Anderson County Board of Commissioners will hold a Public Hearing at 4:00 p.m., February 18, 2020 in Room 312 of the Anderson County Courthouse, 100 North Main Street, Clinton, Tennessee, for the purpose of discussing TVA Bull Run Landfill Permit and Jackson Law Proceeding.

