Public Hearing scheduled on Bull Run, Jackson Law

The Anderson County Board of Commissioners will hold a Public Hearing at 4:00 p.m., February 18, 2020 in Room 312 of the Anderson County Courthouse, 100 North Main Street, Clinton, Tennessee, for the purpose of discussing TVA Bull Run Landfill Permit and Jackson Law Proceeding.
