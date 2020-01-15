Home / Community Bulletin Board / Possible phone scam targeting area veterans

Possible phone scam targeting area veterans

Jim Harris 13 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 71 Views

Anderson County Veterans Service Director Leon Jaquet is warning area veterans of a possible scam.

Leon himself has received phone calls from someone claiming to be the Veterans Services Officer that appear to come from a Clinton phone number in which the caller says they are calling to inform them of changes in the Veterans Administration and their benefits.

Leon stresses to all area veterans that he is not calling anyone and that this is most likely someone attempting to defraud our veterans. Do not give any personal information out over the phone related to your veterans status or benefits if you receive one of these calls.

If you do get a call like this, hang up and notify the Veterans Service office in Anderson County by calling 865-463-6803.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

2nd Annual Human Rights Rally Saturday

The Anderson County Democratic Women’s Club and several other organizations and churches invite everyone to …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.