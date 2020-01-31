Paula Hall, age 56, of Cleveland, New York and formerly of Kingston, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020 at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, New York. She was born April 6, 1963 in Knoxville and attended both Midtown Elementary and Roane County High School. Paula was of the Baptist faith. She was employed by Raymour & Flanigan Furniture & Mattress Store in Liverpool, New York. Before moving to New York, she was owner of Waynes Restaurant in Rockwood and manager at Annas Market in Westel. Paula loved her family, especially enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was a “people person”, and never met a stranger but only friends she hadn’t met. Preceded in death by her son, Billy Kagley; mother, Delores Brackett; father, Lonnie Rush; sister, Mary Wilkins.

SURVIVORS

Husband Eric Hall of Cleveland, NY

Father Wiley Brackett of Kingston

Sons Taylor Kindred & wife, Madilyn of Westel

Corey Kindred & wife, Kayla of Westel

Step-daughter Isabelle McSally of Cleveland, NY

Grandchildren Ethan & Dalton Kagley

Step-grandchildren Jared & Hannah Langley

Sisters Amy Mullins & husband, John of Kingston

Rachael Brown & husband, Keith of Kingston

Brothers David Brackett & wife, Felicia of Kingston

Wiley Brackett, II & wife, Ashlee of Spring City

Special Friend Lauri Greindl of Fulton, NY

Many extended family members and friends

The family will receive friends 1:00 – 3:00 pm, Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Fraker Funeral Home with memorial service following at 3:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Randy Griffis officiating. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net . Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.