Paula Hall, age 56, of Cleveland, New York and formerly of Kingston, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020 at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, New York. She was born April 6, 1963 in Knoxville and attended both Midtown Elementary and Roane County High School. Paula was of the Baptist faith. She was employed by Raymour & Flanigan Furniture & Mattress Store in Liverpool, New York. Before moving to New York, she was owner of Waynes Restaurant in Rockwood and manager at Annas Market in Westel. Paula loved her family, especially enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was a “people person”, and never met a stranger but only friends she hadn’t met. Preceded in death by her son, Billy Kagley; mother, Delores Brackett; father, Lonnie Rush; sister, Mary Wilkins.
SURVIVORS
Husband Eric Hall of Cleveland, NY
Father Wiley Brackett of Kingston
Sons Taylor Kindred & wife, Madilyn of Westel
Corey Kindred & wife, Kayla of Westel
Step-daughter Isabelle McSally of Cleveland, NY
Grandchildren Ethan & Dalton Kagley
Step-grandchildren Jared & Hannah Langley
Sisters Amy Mullins & husband, John of Kingston
Rachael Brown & husband, Keith of Kingston
Brothers David Brackett & wife, Felicia of Kingston
Wiley Brackett, II & wife, Ashlee of Spring City
Special Friend Lauri Greindl of Fulton, NY
Many extended family members and friends
The family will receive friends 1:00 – 3:00 pm, Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Fraker Funeral Home with memorial service following at 3:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Randy Griffis officiating. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net . Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.