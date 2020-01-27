Patricia “Pat” Webster went to spend eternity with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Grover and Ann Gibby; sister, Sandy Kelley; brother, Ken Gibbby.

Pat is survived by husband, Bill Webster, sons, David and Matt Webster; daughter-in-law, Ericka; sisters, Margaret Mayes, Cathy Wilson, Jackie Martin & husband Eddie; sister-in-law, Angela Gibby; many nieces and nephews.

Pat was a member of Central Baptist Church in Oak Ridge.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Her funeral service will immediately follow with her sons, David and Matt Webster officiating. Pat’s graveside will be 2:00 pm, Wednesday at the East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

