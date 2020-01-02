ORT: Three OR middle schools receive STEM grant funding

According to our partners at Oak Ridge Today, three Oak Ridge schools—Glenwood Elementary, Jefferson Middle, and Robertsville Middle—have been awarded grants for projects involving science, technology, engineering, and math, or STEM. The grants were for $5,000 and $10,000.

The state also says that three Roane County Middle Schools—Harriman, Midway and Rockwood—received grants totaling $30,000 through the same grant program.

Glenwood Elementary School received a grant for $5,000 to fund a project titled, “Engineering a Brighter Future.” That’s a hands-on initiative to engage students in STEM-based learning focused on careers of the future, according to ORT.

Jefferson and Robertsville middle schools each received grants of $10,000 to fund hands-on STEM project supplies and professional development for Career and Technical Education (CTE) teachers of courses that will, for the first time this year, count for high school credit. These middle school classes align to high school programs of study that allow students early access to college credit and recognized industry certifications.

This competitive grant came from a program sponsored by the Tennessee Valley Authority that provides teachers an opportunity to apply for funding up to $5,000. Preference was given to grant applications that explored TVA’s primary areas of focus: environment, energy, economic and career development, and community problem solving.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and the Tennessee Department of Education awarded these grants to fund middle school CTE and STEM education, and the expansion of equitable access and participation in early postsecondary opportunities.

A full list of the grant recipients can be found at www.tvastem.com.