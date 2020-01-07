Home / Local News / ORT: Oak Ridge UGO to close this month

ORT: Oak Ridge UGO to close this month

Jim Harris 2 days ago Local News Leave a comment 172 Views

According to our partners at Oak Ridge Today, the United Grocery Outlet in west Oak Ridge will close its doors on January 18.

“We are unable to provide our customers with the options we have at our other locations, and we are unable to sustain in our current environment,” the store said in a sign posted on its front door.

New hours went into effect today (Monday, January 6): Monday to Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

UGO said customers can visit its other stores, including in Clinton and Harriman.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Union County authorities say 4 in custody after attempted murder indictments

The Union County Sheriff’s Department says that a man they had been seeking to arrest …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.