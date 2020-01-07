ORT: Oak Ridge UGO to close this month

According to our partners at Oak Ridge Today, the United Grocery Outlet in west Oak Ridge will close its doors on January 18.

“We are unable to provide our customers with the options we have at our other locations, and we are unable to sustain in our current environment,” the store said in a sign posted on its front door.

New hours went into effect today (Monday, January 6): Monday to Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

UGO said customers can visit its other stores, including in Clinton and Harriman.