ORT: Man pleads guilty in double-shooting in 2018

Jim Harris 2 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 29 Views

According to our partners at Oak Ridge Today, an Oak Ridge man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty Tuesday in an Anderson County courtroom to three counts of attempted first-degree murder in connection to a shooting that injured two people during an argument in a Clinton Highway home almost two years ago.

25-year-old Jacob Lynn Rutherford entered the plea agreement in Anderson County Criminal Court in Clinton on Tuesday morning, according to ORT, which also reports that he was sentenced to 20 years behind bars on each count, but will serve those sentences concurrently.

As we reported at the time, on January 13th, 2018, Anderson County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a person shot at the Bread Box on Edgemoor Road, where they found 36-year-old Nathan Lynn Phillips of Clinton with gunshot wounds.  Another person had been driving him to the hospital but had stopped at the store to call for an ambulance.  Phillips was taken to UT Medical Center by EMS. 

Deputies went to the residence at 3008 Clinton Highway where they found the man that lived there, 34-year-old William Ernest Foster, who had also been shot.  He was transported to UT Medical Center by EMS where he was treated and released.

Rutherford was charged with attempted murder for the shootings of Phillips and Foster.  He also shot at a third person but missed resulting in an additional attempted murder charge. 

As part of the plea deal, other firearms-related charges were dismissed.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

