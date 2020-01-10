ORT: Downtown Hardware to close in March

According to our partners at Oak Ridge Today, one of Oak Ridge’s oldest, locally-owned businesses will close its doors in March. Downtown Hardware is closing in March, after more than 64 in business in Oak Ridge.

Downtown Hardware was one of the first businesses to set up in the “Downtown Shopping Center” built in 1955 in what is now Main Street Oak Ridge.

Today, Downtown Hardware is located at 298 South Illinois Avenue, facing Tuskegee Avenue in Oak Ridge.

Downtown Hardware is holding a Closing Sale, and here is information on that sale from the store’s press release, courtesy of ORT.

“All inventory must be sold! Beginning January 10, 2020, save 10 percent on merchandise throughout the store. Discounts exclude outdoor power equipment, shop parts, or repair labor. Discounts will rise in the following weeks until all inventory is sold. Shop early for the best selection. All sales are final. We will accept equipment for repair until January 31, 2020. We will honor gift cards at this time, but no other coupons or discount cards. We are located at 298 South Illinois Avenue, facing Tuskegee Avenue, around the corner of the Comcast Building.”

For more information visit www.DowntownHardwareCompany.com.

