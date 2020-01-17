Home / Community Bulletin Board / ORPW announces Tuskegee Drive maintenance work

ORPW announces Tuskegee Drive maintenance work

Jim Harris

(City of Oak Ridge press release) The City of Oak Ridge Public Works Department will temporarily close the gravel portion of Tuskegee Drive from Tuesday, January 21, until Friday, January 24, so crews can perform routine maintenance on the roadway. 

The closure is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. and the affected section of road will reopen at approximately 3 p.m. each day. During the closure timeframe, there will be no through traffic. Accommodations will be made for residents who live along the gravel portion of the road. 

Please plan accordingly so that alternate routes can be taken whenever possible. We apologize for any inconvenience the road closure may cause and appreciate your patience and cooperation during this time. 

Please note that all road work is subject to change based on such unknowns as weather conditions, equipment, and access issues. 

Questions about this project can be directed to the Public Works Department by emailing PubWorksDis@OakRidgeTN.gov or by calling (865) 425-1875.

