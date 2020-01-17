Home / Featured / ORPL hosting Census Job Fairs through March 10th

Jim Harris Featured, Local News

(Oak Ridge Public Library press release) The Oak Ridge Public Library will host several job fairs between January and March as the U.S. Census Bureau looks to fill Census Taker positions in Anderson and Roane counties. 

The job fairs will be held on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on the following dates: 

  • January 21
  • February 11
  • February 25
  • March 3
  • March 10

Anyone over the age of 18 who is interested in temporary employment with the U.S. Census Bureau can attend these sessions to learn more about opportunities available in the area. Topics covered will include compensation, scheduling, training, job expectations, and requirements. 

The City of Oak Ridge encourages citizens looking for a temporary job or additional income to apply. Schedules are flexible and pay is competitive, ranging from $22 to $26 per hour depending on location. Working for the Census is a great way to support your community by helping ensure that each person is counted. 

For more information about the job fairs, contact Oak Ridge Public Library at (865) 425-3455. If you have questions about the 2020 Census or becoming a Census Taker, please visit the online resource page: www.2020census.gov/jobs.

