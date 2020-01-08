ORPD Citizen Police Academy starts next month

(ORPD press release) The Oak Ridge Police Department will be conducting a Citizen Police Academy, scheduled to start in February. Classes will start February 25th, and continuing through May 5th. Class will be held weekly on on Tuesdays.

Students will learn the policies and procedures of the Oak Ridge Police Department and experience firsthand how the department operates. The mission of the Citizens’ Police Academy is to debunk myths about law enforcement as well as open lines of communication between officers and civilians. Citizens will know their officers and understand the challenges the job brings.

Students will learn through classroom lecture and hands on experience, as well as real life scenarios and role play. Students will also participate in a ride along with officers during a patrol shift and observe how officers provide police services to the Oak Ridge community. Students will be exposed to the same training that all Oak Ridge Police Officers receive.

The academy is open to adults age 18 and up. Selection will be on a first come, first served basis. However, if the class becomes full, priority will be given to Oak Ridge residents. Classes have filled up quickly in the last few years.

Due to the law enforcement-sensitive training and handling of weapons, a criminal history check will be done by the department. A release of liability form will be required for admission to the program.

Applications will be accepted starting January 3, 2020, through February 8, 2020. Applications can be accessed online at http://www.oakridgetn.gov/department/ORPD/Home along with the required release form and printed out at home or picked up at the records division of the police department. Applications can be submitted by mail or dropped off in person.

Applicants will be informed of acceptance into the program and given specific times and locations for class.

The mailing address for the Oak Ridge Police Department is: 200 S. Tulane Ave., P.O. Box 1, Oak Ridge, TN 37830. Please add “Attention: Alexander Velez” to any mailings.

Officer Velez can be reached for questions by phone or email using the contacts below.

Alexander Velez

Oak Ridge Police Department

Community Resource Officer

Avelez@oakridgetn.gov

865-304-2992