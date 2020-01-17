OR VITA site to open in new spot on February 3rd

As first reported by our partners at Oak Ridge Today, the Oak Ridge Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Center has relocated, and it will open for this tax season on Monday, February 3.

The VITA program is an Internal Revenue Service initiative to help taxpayers by providing trained volunteers to prepare and electronically file individual tax returns at no cost to the taxpayers.

For 2020, the VITA office has moved from the its former home at the Trinity Center on Robertsville Road, to the United Way Office at 728 Emory Valley Road in Oak Ridge.

The hours are from 3-5:30 p.m. on Mondays, 3-8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Saturday. The office is staffed entirely by volunteers, and the United Way of Anderson County provides funds for software and is also providing the office space.

During the 2019 tax season, almost 1,800 returns were prepared at the Oak Ridge site, and taxpayers received more than $1,810,915 in tax refunds, according to a press release. The site served taxpayers from Anderson, Roane, and 15 other East Tennessee counties.

Taxpayers are seen on a first-come, first served basis.

If you will be taking advantage of the service, you will need to bring photo identification, a copy of last year’s tax return, Social Security cards for all people listed on return, health coverage forms, all relevant income forms (W-2s, 1099s, Social Security annual statement), and documentation for daycare, education, and itemized deduction expenses.