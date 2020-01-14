OR Public Library hosting Census Job Fair

(Oak Ridge Public Library) Every 10 years, the U.S. Census Bureau undertakes the task of counting all the people residing in the United States. This count affects the allocation of funding for our community’s public resources (e.g., roads, hospitals, schools), how we plan for the future, and our voice in government. Learn more about the importance of the #2020Census and how to participate: www.2020census.gov.

Want to earn extra income and help make sure everyone in Oak Ridge is counted? Apply to be a Census Taker! The pay for Anderson and Roane Counties ranges from $22-$26 per hour. You can attend a job fair at the Oak Ridge Public Library to learn more. The next session is Tuesday, January 21, at 11am. Additional info: www.bit.ly/CORCensusJobs.