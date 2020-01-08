Home / Featured / OR City Council meeting start time moved up, will pre-empt Primetime on TV Monday

The city of Oak Ridge says that the regular monthly City Council meeting for this month will start at an earlier time. The meeting is still being held on Monday, January 13th in the Municipal Building Courtroom, but will start an hour earlier, at 6 pm.

Due to an agreement between the city and BBB-TV to televise the Council’s monthly meetings, “Trading Time Primetime” will not be seen on Monday, January 13th, but will be heard, airing live on WYSH, WQLA, and at www.wyshradio.com.

Below is the official notice from the city sent to media outlets on Tuesday.

Notice is hereby given that the start time for the January 13, 2020 regular meeting of the Oak Ridge City Council has been moved to 6:00 p.m.

The location will remain in the Municipal Building Courtroom at 200 South Tulane Avenue.

Contact the City Clerk’s office for more information at (865) 425-3411.

