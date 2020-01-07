OR Chamber to host first ‘ExtraORdinary Evening Installation and Awards Dinner’

(Oak Ridge Today) The Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce will honor area business leaders and businesses at its first An ExtraORdinary Evening Installation and Awards Dinner on Friday.

It is scheduled to start at 7 p.m., Friday, January 10, at the Children’s Museum of Oak Ridge. The cocktail hour will begin at 6 p.m.

Bob and Carol Smallridge and Colin Anderson will be presented with the Chamber’s most prestigious awards at the event, a press release said.

Bob and Carol Smallridge will be the recipients of the Eugene L. Joyce Lifetime Achievement Award.

“The award is given to recognize and celebrate individuals who have truly distinguished themselves and embody the essential values of volunteerism, community service, and dedication to the economic vitality of our community,” the press release said. “It is the Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce’s preeminent award given to honor the memory of the late Eugene L. Joyce.”

Colin Anderson, president of ORNL Federal Credit Union, will receive the Kerry Trammell Volunteer of the Year Award. The award is named after the late Kerry Trammell, who was a long-time member and volunteer for the Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce.

The awards and installation dinner will also include the naming of several other award recipients. The awards and nominees are as follows:

Entrepreneur of the Year

Saad Aqqad of Oak Ridge Pharmacy

Ryan Chinn of R&R Properties

Michael Wilhoit of Mac’s Pharmacy

Young Professional of the Year

Jeff Cheek of Countryside Tire

Rebecca Crowe of Oak Ridge Associated Universities

Brad Spears of RSI EnTech

Community Impact Award

Doubletree by Hilton Oak Ridge

Oak Ridge Associated Universities

ORNL Federal Credit Union

Business of the Year Award

Oak Ridge Tool-Engineering

Strata G

UCOR

Small Business of the Year Award

Acato Information Management

First Place Finish

The Houndry

The cost to attend the dinner is $99 for members of the Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce and $150 for non-members. In addition to the dinner, the event will include dancing, music and a cash bar. The dress code for the dinner is black tie optional. Those interested in attending may register by visiting the Chamber’s website at www.oakridgechamber.org. Contact Greta Ownby at (865) 483-1321 or ownby@orcc.org for more information. The deadline to reserve a seat is noon on Thursday, January 9.