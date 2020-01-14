Operations Committee Round-Up

Meeting Monday night, the Anderson County Operations Committee voted to authorize County Mayor Terry Frank to draft a resolution in support of the Second Amendment. If approved by the committee and then the full Commission next month, the non-binding resolution would identify the county as a Second Amendment Sanctuary county. Counties designated as such pledge to not enforce restrictive gun laws and encourage state legislatures not to pass unnecessary restrictions.

The Committe took no action Monday on anything to do with the Anderson County Senior Center’s quest for a new home. An agenda item to discuss the possible purchase of the former Faith Promise Church building at the front of the Mariner Point subdivision was deferred to next month’s Operations Committee meeting. There was a lengthty discussion about the Officie on Aging and the need for a new gathering place for Anderson County senior citizens, but again, no action was taken.

The Anderson County Commission will meet in regular session on Tuesday, January 21st at 6:30 pm in room 312 of the Courthouse in Clinton. The meeting is being held on Tuesday due to the Courthouse being closed on Monday the 20th for the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.