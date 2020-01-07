Home / Local News / One injured in two-car crash in Oak Ridge

One injured in two-car crash in Oak Ridge

Jim Harris

A Monday morning traffic accident in Oak Ridge sent one person to the hospital via LIFESTAR.

Oak Ridge Police say the two-vehicle crash was reported at around 6:15 am Monday on the Turnpike near Salem Road. When emergency responders arrived, they reported finding a “heavily damaged vehicle,” with an injured driver inside. Crews worked quickly to extinguish a small engine fire, before rescuing the injured driver, who was flown to UT Medical Center for treatment of their injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle was not injured, according to police, who say the Turnpike reopened at around 9 am Monday.

Neither driver has been identified, and details of how the accident occurred remain under investigation. As soon as we learn more, we will pass it along to you.

