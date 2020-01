Oak Ridge Community Band to present first concert of 2020

On Sunday, January 26th, the Oak Ridge Community Band will present a “Showcase Concert” at 3:30 pm in the sanctuary of the First Baptist Church, located at 1101 Oak Ridge Turnpike, Oak Ridge.

This concert will feature band members and area musicians performing in small ensembles performing a variety of musical selections ranging from classical, contemporary, swing, jazz, and Broadway to novelty tunes.

This is a FREE event.

More information on www.orcb.org or call 865-202-2773.